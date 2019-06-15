Shroff moots idea for separate corridor for patients

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday floated the idea for a separate road corridor for movement of patients, which can also be used for other emergency services.

Addressing the fourth annual Congress of Society of Neuro Vascular Intervention in Mumbai, he said that the government, doctors and, hospitals need to come together to address the issue.

"Daily when I travel in the car, I hear and see sirens and ambulances stuck in traffic what pain sometimes I fear what if, I am in that ambulance apan to gaya na (I am gone) I am ready to be part of any such campaign," he said.

Shroff admitted that what he is saying is utopian but one can think about it. "Metros have a land crunch... but we need to address the issue, there can be a lane for an ambulance or other emergency service or a system of clearing traffic," he said, adding that there needs to be proper networking or mechanism among general practitioners, specialists, hospitals.

"We should be able to administer emergency medicines at the spot itself or we need to address the issue of mobility or both," he said.