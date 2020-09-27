Shruti Haasan defends Bollywood amid negativity: Don’t think it’s fair to drag an industry down

Actress Shruti Haasan is arguably one of the most popular and talented young actors in the film industry. The Vedalam star enjoys a decent fan following due to her striking screen presence and musical abilities. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her Bollywood journey and said that it is not proper to criticise the whole industry even though things are not perfect.

"I don’t think it’s fair to drag one industry down for whatever reason. Yes, there is bad stuff, but tell me, where isn’t the bad stuff?" she added.

The Luck heroine's comments come days after Kangana Ranaut called Bollywood a 'gutter' and shocking claims about the 'dark' side of the film world. The Hindi film industry, which is home to some of the biggest stars in the country, became the talk of the town when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

A section of the Twitterverse claimed that B-town biggies had tried to sabotage the self-made actor's career as he was an 'outsider'. The likes of 'Simran' and Manoj Bajpayee weight in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the debate.

Things took a major turn when SSR's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police and claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating 'Anni' at the time of his death, had tried to 'grab' the PK actor's wealth.

The Supreme Court ultimately asked the CBI to investigate the matter and this grabbed a fair deal of attention.

The Jalebi actress was eventually arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug trafficking case, which came to light during the investigation of Sushant's death. A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor too have appeared before the NCB.

Coming back to Shruti, she was last seen in the much-delayed Yaara that released on Zee5 amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The star will next be seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Krack that features her in a new avatar. She also has Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab and the Tamil film Laabam in her kitty.