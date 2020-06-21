Shruti Haasan has a message for ‘Bapuji’ Kamal on Father’s Day

There’s no denying the fact that Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. The star enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances, impressive social media presence and reserved nature. She has also worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry—right from Ajith Kumar to Jr NTR--- and proved her mettle.

Shruti wished her ‘Bapuji’ and ace actor Kamal Haasan on Father’s Day and thanked him for inspiring her to be courageous. The Vedalam heroine shared a photo in which she is seen bonding with Kollywood’s resident ‘Nayakan’.

Also Read: A young Shruti Haasan sings with Asha Bhosle in this adorable throwback photo

“Happy Father’s Day Appa dearest @ikamalhaasan 🖤 Thankyou for being you, Thankyou for inspiring me to be courageous in art and in life. #bapuji,” wrote Shruti.

The 34-year began her acting career with a cameo appearance in Kamal’s Hindi-Tamil bilingual Hey Ram (2000), which did not do too well at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews. Later, she composed the soundtrack of the much-hyped Unnipol Oruvan (2009), which was produced by and starred her father. The two were supposed to act together in Saabaash Naidu. The film, however, is yet to see the light of the day.

Coming to the present, Shruti will soon be seen alongside Ravi Teja in Krack that is a crucial release for ‘Mass Maharaja’. She also has Laabam, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, in her kitty. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these flicks once the COVID-19 improves.

On the other hand, Kamal will soon be turning his attention to the eagerly-awaited Indian 2. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is being directed by Shankar and is his first project after 2.0. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet.