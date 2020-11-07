Shruti Haasan shares a throwback photo as she wishes 'Bapuji' Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Actor Shruti Haasan has taken to Instagram to wish her father and powerhouse performer Kamal Haasan on his birthday. The Luck star wished her 'Bapuji' good luck for the year ahead and indicated that he had big plans for the future.

"Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years 🖤 can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world," (sic) she added.

The star shared a throwback photo in which a young Shruti is seen bonding with the 'Ulaga Nayagan'.

Kamal, widely regarded as an actor par excellence, enjoys a strong fan following across industries. The star, who started his career as a child artiste, became a bonafide star with films such as Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Saagar, Indrudu Chandrudu, Indian and Chachi 420. He acted in critically-acclaimed movies Sadma, Hey Ram, Aalavandhan and Sagara Sagamam.

Also read: Birthday special: 5 reasons why Kamal Haasan is an artiste par excellence

He remains a force to be reckoned with despite the lacklustre performance of his last major release Vishwaroopam 2/ Vishwaroop 2. He is currently hosting the fourth season of the popular TV show Bigg Boss Tamil, which enjoys a decent fan following.

The star also has Indian 2, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, has a strong cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet.

The vigilante-drama features the Papanasam hero in the role of an aged freedom fighter and is likely to have political undertones. Fans are likely to have high hopes from the biggie as Shankar's last film 2.0 had opened to a fantastic response at the box office. It might hit screens next year.

Coming back to Shruti, she will soon be seen in the Telugu movie Krack that features Ravi Teja in the lead. She also has the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam in her kitty.