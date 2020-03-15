'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' box office verdict: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer lives up to expectations; fails to beat 'Article 15'

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which hit the screens on February 21, is set to end its run at the box office on a satisfactory note. According to various trade trackers, the film's lifetime collection will be around Rs 63 crore and this means it will end up as a "semi-hit". The romantic-comedy is, however, unlikely to beat Article 15 that had raked in around Rs 65 crore in its lifetime.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had opened well despite clashing with the Karan Johar-backed Bhoot, which helped Bollywood's favourite 'Donor' give strong proof of its star power. The Hitesh Kewalya-helmed movie exceeded expectations in the second week as well with many trade experts pointing out that it had the potential to outperform Article 15, which makes the final tally a bit disappointing.

The general feeling is that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan failed to live upto expectations due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the aam junta to stay away from theatres. As per trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, there was a fall of around 15 per cent in theatre occupancy in the metros, which are key markets for the former Roadies sensation.

The Delhi government's decision to shut all movie halls to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus spelt trouble for the flick, bringing its run to an abrupt end.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, featuring Jitendra "Jeetu bhaiyaa" Kumar as Ayushmann's lover, revolves around the importance of fighting homophobia. The film has a stellar supporting cast that includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and Bhumi Pednekar.

Coming back to Ayushmann, he will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo that marks his first collaboration with 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan. The former Roadies star recently he will at loggerheads with 'Shaenshah' in the Soojit Sircar-helmed comedy. He also has an action-thriller, helmed by Anubhav Sinha of Article 15 and Mulk fame, in his kitty.