'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' vs 'Bhoot' day 2 box office collection: Both films show decent growth?

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which hit screens on Friday, did pretty well on day two and remained the top choice of its target audience.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says the film is likely to collect between Rs 10.75 crore and Rs 12 crore on Saturday. If the estimate holds, the film will fail to beat the actor's previous release Bala, which had collected around Rs 15 crore on the second day. This, however, will not be too surprising as the romantic-comedy deals with the sensitive subject homosexuality.

That said and done, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan managed to dominate the week's other release Bhoot. According to Dubey, the Vicky Kaushal starrer might collect around Rs seven crore on the second day. If this is indeed the case, the film will prove to be no match for the young hero's Uri as the military actioner had collected around Rs 12 crore on its first Saturday. Many fans, however, feel this was inevitable as the Bhanu Pratap Singh-helmed horror flick isn't meant for a 'mainstream' audience. Moreover, unlike Sandeep Dhar's film, it does not deal with the burning issue of national security.

Either way, Bhoot needs to pick up on Sunday to end its first weekend of a good mote. This, however, is easier said than done as the Word of Mouth is not too positive.

On the other hand, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently received a compliment from the American President Donald Trump and this has helped it become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. In other words, the film is likely to have an impressive first Sunday and end its opening weekend on a solid note.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a competent supporting cast that includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Jitendra 'Jeetu' Kumar of Kota Factory Fame.

