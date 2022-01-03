'Shyam Singha Roy' box office verdict: Nani-starrer emerges as big hit

Actor Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy, which hit the screens on December 24, has emerged as a big hit at the box office. The reincarnation saga collected a share of Rs 24.57 crore in 10 days, exceeding its pre-release business. The flick's rights were valued at Rs 22 crore. It needed to collect a worldwide share of nearly Rs 23 crore to emerge as a commercial success, which it did inside two weeks.

The film benefited from the lukewarm response to the Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. Pushpa: The Rise and the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't affect it too much as they were in their second week when it hit the screens. Shyam Singha Roy garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its release due to its trailer. Nani's Bengali dialogues, in particular, piqued the curiosity of fans for the right reasons.

These factors helped the film open to a good response at the box office. Shyam Singha Roy received mixed reviews with critics praising the performances but criticising the screenplay. The word of mouth was decent, which helped it stay strong over the weekend.

Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwaala fame, revolves around the life of a revolutionary and has an intriguing plot with supernatural elements. It stars Sai Pallavi and Uppena actor Krithi Shetty as the female protagonists. The cast includes Madonna Sebastian, Murali Sharma and Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta.

This was Nani's first theatrical release since Gang Leader, which premiered in 2019. He made his 'OTT debut' in 2020 when released directly on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route. The actioner featured him in the role of a vigilante and catered to the masses. He was last seen in Tuck Jagadish, which failed to live up to expectations. He has Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara in his kitty.