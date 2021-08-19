Siddhant Chaturvedi begins work on action film 'Yudhra'

Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shoot for action film 'Yudhra'

The film has been directed by Ravi Udyawar of 'Mom' fame

  • Aug 19 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 16:40 ist
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday began filming for his upcoming Excel Entertainment backed romantic action-thriller Yudhra.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi’s swansong Mom (2017), the film also stars Malavika Mohanan.

Chaturvedi, breakout star of Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 drama Gully Boy as MC Sher, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film's set.

Yudhra was announced earlier this year with an action-packed teaser by the makers, featuring Chaturvedi, 28 and Mohanan, who made her Hindi debut with the 2017 drama Beyond the Clouds helmed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

The film, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, has its story and screenplay written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan.

Akhtar is also credited with its dialogues, along with writer Akshat Ghildial.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar, Yudhra is set to hit the theatres in 2022.

Chaturvedi, meanwhile, will also be seen in another Excel Entertainment banner's supernatural-comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

