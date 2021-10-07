Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Portugal schedule of 'Yudhra'

Siddhant Chaturvedi finishes Portugal shoot of 'Yudhra'

The romantic action-thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 07 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 15:52 ist
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Credit: Facebook/SiddhantChaturvedi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday announced that he has finished shooting for the Portugal schedule of his upcoming film "Yudhra".

The romantic action-thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August.

Chaturvedi took to Instagram and posted a reel, which featured him getting up from his bed and walking to the beach to work out.

"Daddy’s home. #PortugalWrap #Yudhra," the 28-year-old actor posted.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi's swansong "Mom" (2017), "Yudhra" also stars Malavika Mohanan.

Chaturvedi, the breakout star of "Gully Boy", will also be seen in two more projects from Excel Entertainment -- supernatural-comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

The actor will also star in YRF's "Bunty Aur Babli 2", which is set to release on November 19, as well as an untitled movie from filmmaker Shakun Batra in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone.

