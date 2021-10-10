Sidharth Malhotra to play Sourvav Ganguly in his biopic? Here's an update

There has been widespread speculation of late that actor Sidharth Malhotra will play former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in a film based on the legend's life. Some reports have even claimed that Vicky Kaushal is being considered for the role. Moreover, several netizens want Ranbir Kapoor to play 'Dada' on the big screen. A report carried by Bollywood Hungama has now, shed light on the exact situation. Producer Luv Ranjan is apparently yet to take a call on the matter even though he's casually considering a couple of names for the film. The decision is likely to be made only when the biggie goes on the floors next year.

The report further adds that the producer wants someone who is physically similar to Ganguly for the movie. Furthermore, the person needs to be a strong left-hander in order to do justice to the star cricketer's batting stance.

Interestingly, the film comes at a time when 'the biopic' has emerged as a genre in its own right. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a movie based on the life of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, is widely regarded as one of the finest sports dramas of recent years. It featured Farhan Akhtar in the titular role and emerged as a commercial success. Similarly, MS Dhoni-- a film about Captain Cool's rise to stardom, did well at the box office and established the late Sushant Singh Rajput as a household name. However, on the flip side, movies such as Saina and Azhar failed to meet expectations. It remains to be seen whether Ganguly's biopic proves to be a step in the right direction.

'Sid', meanwhile, was last seen in Shershash which proved to be a 'digital hit'. He is awaiting the release of Mission Majnu, a spy-thriller with commercial elements. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, a popular name in Telugu cinema, as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut. Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sardar Udham