Sidharth Shukla not part of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

A few websites had recently reported that popular actor Sidharth Shukla had been approached to play the role of Ravan's son Meghnad in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush, which created a buzz in the industry. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star has, now, dismissed the rumours.

Speaking to Filmfare, he said that he hasn't been offered a role in the mythological drama. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and features pan-India hero Prabhas as Lord Ram. The biggie stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravan/Lankesh and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Adipurush landed in a controversy when Saif said that it would show the 'humane' side of Ravan. Netizens demanded his removal from the biggie. The matter was ultimately resolved when the Race actor apologised for his remarks and clarified that the movie would 'celebrate the victory of good over evil'.

Adipurush is likely to release in theatres sometime in 2022 in multiple languages. The buzz is that it has the potential to help Prabhas consolidate his standing in the industry.



Sidharth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He garnered attention when he won Bigg Boss 13. He also appeared in a few episodes of the next season. The star's maiden web series Broken But Beautiful 3 released today (March 29) much to the delight of fans. The romantic drama revolves around the relationship between two lovers. It features Sonia Rathee as the leading lady. The first two seasons of the series starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi and became popular.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The romantic drama has been directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar and is likely to hit the screens on July 30. 'Darling' also has a film with Deepika Padukone and the actioner Salaar in his kitty.