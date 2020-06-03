Simran to star in ‘Chandramukhi 2’? Actress reacts to the rumours

Simran is beyond any doubt one of the most popular names in Tamil cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. A website recently reported that the powerhouse performer is all set to star in the sequel to the 2005 hit Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika, and had this created a buzz among fans. The Petta heroine has now dismissed the speculation and made it clear that she is not associated with the project in any capacity whatsoever.

“It is a fake news I am sorry to disappoint my fans wanted to clarify I have not been approached for any such role for a movie. I kindly request you all to plz get it right before publishing it on any platform,” tweeted Simran.

Interestingly, Simran was the original choice for Chandramukhi when it was conceptualised nearly 15 years ago. Things, however, did not go as planned as she refused to take up the project due to personal reasons.

Chandramukhi, directed by P Vasu, was a remake of the Mollywood classic Manichitrathazhu and marked Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen after a hiatus. The film, featuring ‘Jyo’ in a new avatar, proved to be a feast for the masses and became popular even in most international markets. It was dubbed in Hindi under the same title and clicked with the target audience. The cast included Sonu Sood, Vadivelu, Prabhu and Nayanthara.

Chandramukhi 2, marking P Vasu’s return to direction, features Raghava Lawrence in the lead and is likely to retain the essence as the first part.

Coming back to Simran, she is gearing up to make her Bollywood comeback with Rocketry, starring Madhavan in the lead. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.