Singer Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for Covid-19

Sawant was the winner of 'Indian Idol' in 2004

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 14:45 ist
Singer Abhijeet Sawant. Credit: Facebook/AbhijeetSawant

Singer Abhijeet Sawant on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged his fans to take precautions amid the rising coronavirus cases in India.

The 39-year-old singer, who shot to fame as the winner of the first season of singing reality show Indian Idol in 2004, shared his diagnosis on Twitter.

"I tested Covid positive. Be safe, take all precautions. Don’t ignore wearing mask," Sawant tweeted.

Also read: Actor Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19

On Monday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed their Covid-19 diagnosis. The duo were reportedly shooting for a film together.

They are the latest Bollywood celebrities to have contracted the virus after superstar Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and singer Aditya Narayan among others.

abhijeet sawant
bollywood
covid -19

