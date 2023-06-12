Singer Lana Del Rey quits Instagram

Lana previously quit the platform back in 2021 in order to focus on 'other jobs' that required 'privacy and transparency'

  • Jun 12 2023, 18:19 ist
Lana Del Rey. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker Lana Del Rey has said that she no longer requires to use the social media platform Instagram as her tour dates have been published and her dad Rob Grant's record Lost at Sea - on which she features on two songs, Hollywood Bowl and the title track - has been released.

The singer-songwriter announced on her Instagram Story: "Thank you so much for everything. Now that Robas record is out and now you know where I am touring this account is closing. Good luck and love u", reported Female First UK.

Lana previously quit the platform back in 2021 in order to focus on "other jobs" that required "privacy and transparency".

As per Female First UK, she explained in a video post at the time: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency."

The Blue Jeans singer assured fans she will continue to work on her music, poetry and spoken word albums, but is also "going on some different endeavours. I'm still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music".

Entertainment News
Music

