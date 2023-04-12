Singer Lucky Ali apologies for his controversial post, says that it has upset his Hindu brothers

Singer Lucky Ali apologies for his social media post

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 19:29 ist
Singer Lucky Ali. Credit: PTI Photo

Singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali, better known as Lucky Ali, invited controversy after his Facebook post claiming the word “Brahman” was derived from “Abram” was criticised by social media users on Tuesday.

The now-deleted post sparked a massive backlash that led to Mr. Ali issuing an apology just days after posting it.

"The name ‘Brahman' comes from ‘Brahma' which comes from ‘Abram' .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?” the post read.

 

                             

In his apology, shared on Tuesday, the 64-year-old singer clarified that his intentions were not to “cause distress or anger” and was instead meant to “bring us all closer together”.

“Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all,” he wrote.

