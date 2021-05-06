Singer Rahul Vaidya’s Facebook page hacked

Playback singer Rahul Vaidya on Thursday said his Facebook account has been hacked.
The 33-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram and warned fans to ignore posts from his Facebook account.
"Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @facebook @facebookapp,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Vaidya was first noticed when he featured as a contestant on popular singing show Indian Idol. He has tracks like Be Intehaan, Tera Intezaar and Qabool Kar Le to his credits.
The singer was most recently seen in reality show Bigg Boss 14 and will next feature in season 11 of stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi
