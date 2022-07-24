Singer Zubeen Garg back home after hospitalisation

Singer Zubeen Garg says he is back home and "ready to start work" following hospitalisation earlier this week.

The singer, best known for the chartbuster Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday after he fell down and became unconscious at a resort in Assam.

Garg, 52, took to Instagram late Saturday night and updated fans about his health. "I am back home and ready to start work," he wrote.

Apart from singing and composing music for several films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi, Garg has also directed and starred in many Assamese films such as Kanchanjunga, Mission China and Mon Jai among others.