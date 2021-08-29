'Siva' to 'Manam': 5 movies to watch on Nagarjuna's birthday

Nagarjuna is arguably one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. The veteran enjoys a strong fan following due to his powerful performances, evergreen looks and humble nature. 'King' has acted in some of Tollywood's biggest hits, emerging as a synonym for success. On Sunday, as the mass hero turns 62, here is a look at some of his finest films.



Siva (1989)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Telugu films of all time, Siva revolved around the clash between a student leader-turned-gangster and a crime lord. The Ram Gopal Varma-directed flick garnered attention due to its realistic action scenes and detailed exploration of crowd psychology. Nagarjuna received critical acclaim for doing justice to a layered character and emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Siva was remade in Hindi as Shiva with 'Nags' reprising his role from the original version.

Annamayya (1997)

The actor experimented with his reel image when he played the role of the 15th century composer Annamayya in K Raghavendra Rao's magnum opus. . The star internalised the character quite well, making it easier for the audience to relate with the narrative. It had an impressive cast that included 'Collection King' Mohan Babu, Suman, Bhanupriya and Ramya Krishnan. Annamayya emerged as a big hit at the box office and garnered a fair deal of international acclaim.

Manmadhudu (2003)

Nagarjuna played the role of a 'woman-hater' in the romantic comedy, which revolved around his character's attempts at dealing with his female colleagues. The film hit the right notes due to Nags' effortless performance and the effective dialogues. The K. Vijaya Bhaskar-helmed movie did well at the box office and attained cult status.

Mass (2004)



Nagarjuna delivered a paisa vasool performance in Mass, an action drama with commercial elements, and left fans asking for more. Everything about the biggie-- right from the fight scenes to the foot-tapping music-- was just about perfect. It was later dubbed in Hindi as Meri Jung: One Man Army and emerged as a hit on the small screen.

Manam (2014)



Manam was a special film for Nagarjuna as it saw him share screen space with his father Tollywood thespian ANR and son Naga Chaitanya. The biggie catered to the family audience and proved to be a treat for 'A' fans. Nagarjuna's chemistry with 'Natasamrat' and Chay was the backbone of Manam.