SLN vs AVPL: Rashmika and not Pooja has more to lose

Allu Arjun's eagerly-awaited Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated to arrive in theatres on Sunday (January 12, 2020), a day after the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Needless to say, this indirect clash has become the talk of the town for a variety of reasons. While plenty has been said about this being a high-stake affair for Bunny and 'Prince', the final outcome will also have an impact on Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's future prospects.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo marks Pooja Hegde's second collaboration with Allu Arjun, which is quite a big deal as 'Stylish Star' usually does not repeat heroines. If the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed flick emerges as a commercial success, it'll be the Aravinda Sametha actress' third consecutive hit with an established hero. On the other hand, if it underperforms, Pooja's dream run will come to an end. This, however, will only be a temporary setback as she can bounce back with the pan-India flick Jaan, marking her first collaboration with Baahubali fame Prabhas.

Coming to Rashmika, she desperately needs a hit. Last year, she suffered a big setback when Dear Comrade underperformed at the box office. If Sarileru Neekevvaru exceeds expectations, it'll become her first hit with a Tollywood A-lister and add a new dimension to her career. However, if the Anil Ravipudi-directed biggie tanks, it'll be her third consecutive flop.

To make matters worse, her next major Tollywood release Bheeshma features Nithiin, who is not really a top star. While she is paired opposite Allu Arjun in his movie with Sukumar, the biggie is yet to go on floors, which means it will not affect her short-term prospects.

All in all, Rashmika and not Pooja has more to lose this 'Sankranti'.