Snoop Dogg reveals secret to happy marriage

American rapper Snoop Dogg is spilling the beans on what constitutes a successful marriage. He shared that the secret to a happy marriage is being a 'yes-man' and always giving his other half what she wants.

The 51-year-old rapper -- who has Corde, 28, Cordell, 25, and Cori, 23, with wife Shante Taylor and son Julian, 25, with ex Laurie Holmond -- has been married since 1997 and revealed it is best to let his "soulmate" get her own way, reports 'Female First UK'.

Asked what the recipe for a healthy marriage is, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates."

As per Female First UK, the hip-hop legend has five grandchildren, and says he's not as "firm and direct" with his brood's kids.

He said: "With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something. But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, 'No, you have to do this and then that'. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."