Sobhita Dhulipala is afraid of not being able to experiment with her roles

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is considered to be one of the most promising young stars in Bollywood, recently told a leading news agency that she wants to experiment with her onscreen image and try out new roles. The actress added that she is afraid of reaching a stage where she is unable to try something different.

Describing herself as someone who is not really the ‘heroine type’, the Goodachari star said that she is happy with what she’s achieved so far and added that the ‘karke dekhte hain’ attitude has paid off.

The Telugu woman began her Bollywood career with Raman Raghav 2.0 that clicked with the target audience. Thereafter, she acted alongside Saif Ali Khan in Chef and the dark-comedy Kaalaakaandi and stayed in the limelight.

Sadly, the flicks did not do much for her career. It was, however, the well-received Amazon Prime original Made in Heaven that helped her gain wide recognition. She also starred in the Tollywood spy-thriller Goodachari that saw her play a challenging role.

She returned to the digital medium with the Emraan Hashmi starrer Bard of Blood, which did not live up to expectations.

The thriller The Body, which marked her second collaboration with the former ‘Serial Kisser’, was her last Bollywood release. The Jeethu Joseph-helmed film grabbed a fair deal of attention due to her bold antics but failed to make an impact at the box office. The the Andhra Pradesh-born beauty was also a part of the Netflix original Ghost Stories. She will next be seen in eagerly-awaited Malayalam movie Kurup, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. She also has the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Major, starring Adivi Sesh, in her kitty.

