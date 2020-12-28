'Solo Brathuke So Better' first weekend box office collection: Sai Dharam Tej-starrer makes an impact

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie Solo Brathuke So Better, which hit the screens on Friday(December 25), has opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradhesh- Telangana box office despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The film collected a share of Rs 2.91 crore on the opening, exceeding expectations. The film stayed strong on Saturday, managing to rake in Rs 1.9 crore

Initial estimates indicate that it might collect more than Rs two crore on Sunday, ending the three-day extended weekend with a share of nearly Rs seven crore. The general feeling is that that this is a good figure as theatres are operating with 50 percent occupancy due to social distancing norms.

The supreme Hero's last two releases Chitralahari and Prati Roju Padange collected nearly Rs eight crore and nine crore, respectively during the opening weekend. They had, however, released during the 'old normal'.

Solo Brathuke So Better is expected to remain the choice of 'Mega' fans going forward as the word of mouth is decent. Most critics are of the opinion that the Subbu-directed film makes a decent impact despite the lack of 'masala' moments.

The film needs to collect a total share of around 8.5 crore to be considered a 'clean hit', which does not seem to be a difficult task as it is unlikely to face competition in the coming days.

The positive response to Solo Brathuke So Better indicates that the Telugu film industry is slowly returning to normalcy. The buzz is this might prompt more movies to join the Sankranti race in January, helping Tollywood regain its lost mojo.

Meanwhile, with Solo Brathuke So Better in the theatres, SDT is likely to turn his attention to his film with popular director Deva Katta. The film reportedly features the 'Supreme Hero' in the role of an Indian Administrative Services ((IAS) officer and has a compelling storyline. It stars Tamil actor Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with SDT.

