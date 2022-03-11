Sonakshi Sinha and siblings start art venture

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and her twin brothers Luv and Kush have joined hands for an entrepreneurial art venture, House of Creativity, founded earlier this year.

House of Creativity curates art from household names, seasoned artists, and contemporary new talents like Urvi Sethna, Ali Akbar Mehta, Chetna Vagh, Digbijayee Kathua, Deepikha RB and Govinda Sah Azad, Harman Taneja and founder Sonakshi Sinha.

The list of photographers includes Anuradha Marwah, Ayesha Taleyarkhan and co-founders Luv and Kush Sinha. Newer artists often struggle to find avenues to exhibit their work; it is this lacuna that House of Creativity addresses.

"We have started the venture with a great deal of energy. Art is very inclusive, so the idea is to create greater awareness outside the art world and introduce art to a larger audience," said Luv, speaking for the Sinhas. "At home, all of us are artists, so this is something close to our hearts. Sonakshi and my sister-in-law Taruna are painters, and my brother and I are photographers, so there is so much creativity in the house."

One of the artists whose work is on display at the virtual gallery is Urvi Sethna, a contemporary artist. She is showcasing a series artworks comprising two sides with equal lines. One side depicts the structured debossed drawing and the other side shows the layered collage. The drawings follow a rhythmic increment and show two distinct elements, that is the strict debossed lines and fluid layers of collage.

"House of Creativity saw my works on Instagram, and they liked how simplistic and minimalistic they are," said Sethna. "They approached me, and soon after, we started our collaboration. I had an opportunity to interact with Luv, who was very encouraging. He listens to the artist and tries to understand their thought process before collaborating. Virtual exhibitions have great potential. Now, with a click of a mouse, we can explore artworks. It is narrowing the gap between artists and art lovers."

While Luv is hands-on at House of Creativity on a day-to-day basis, sister Sonakshi, he said, chips in whenever she can take time out from her film commitments. And Kush "is there whenever I need him."

House of Creativity has many exciting exhibitions and projects lined up for the coming months.

"One of these will be a memorable exhibition where we are going to showcase our artists at a live location so that everyone will be able to see it," he said. "It will be an experience of a different kind. It should happen soon if everything goes according to plan."

