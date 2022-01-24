Sonakshi Sinha gives unusual reply when asked about marriage

Sonakshi Sinha gave a witty answer when she was asked about tying the knot during a question-and-answer session on social media.
A user asked her: "Mam everyone is getting married when will you get married?". Sonakshi gave a quirky reply: "Everyone is also getting Covid? Should I get that too?"
'Sona' was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.
The Akira star is all set to make her web debut with Fallen, where she plays a cop. She will also be seen in Bulbul Tarang.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy
Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study
Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics
What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers
R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath
India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown