Sonakshi Sinha gives unusual reply when asked about marriage

Sonakshi Sinha gave a witty answer when she was asked about tying the knot during a question-and-answer session on social media.

A user asked her: "Mam everyone is getting married when will you get married?". Sonakshi gave a quirky reply: "Everyone is also getting Covid? Should I get that too?"

'Sona' was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

The Akira star is all set to make her web debut with Fallen, where she plays a cop. She will also be seen in Bulbul Tarang.