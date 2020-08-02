Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to refrain from cyber-bullying; You might save a life, she says

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to post a powerful video against cyber-bullying and harassment, urging social media users to refrain from body-shaming others as it can shatter one's self-esteem.

The Kalank star revealed that she recently interacted with a girl who thought it would be better to end her life after being trolled by detractors. She added that in today's day age it is important to realise that calling people 'dumb' or 'fat' can scar them for life.

"Recently, I spoke to someone, a very sweet, young, beautiful girl who was body-shamed to such an extent that she thought ending her life was a better option. Yes, you heard that right. Take a minute, just a minute to think of what impact your actions can have before sending that comment, you might save a life," said the actress..

Sonakshi's comments come at a time when star kids are being trolled for being 'products of nepotism'. The sensitive topic of favouritism in Bollywood first came into the limelight when powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut accused ace filmmaker Karan Johar of favouring those with industry connections. The issue resurfaced shortly after promising star Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. A section of the audience attacked Bollywood biggies, claiming that they had tried to sabotage the self-made hero's career. The resulting 'negativity' on social media forced 'Sona' to deactivate her Twitter account.

Coming back to Sonakshi, she was last seen in the much-hyped Dabangg 3 that featured her as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. The film, the third installment of the Dabangg series, emerged as a success despite not living up to expectations.

Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Bhuj, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film features her in a new avatar and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The biggie was supposed to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar.