Sonam starts speech with 'Namaste' at King's coronation

Sonam Kapoor starts speech with 'Namaste' at King Charles' coronation concert

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2023, 21:32 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 22:40 ist
Actor Sonam Kapoor on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. Credit: Reuters Photo

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who attended King Charles's coronation concert held in London, gave a desi touch to begin her speech as she greeted the audience with a "Namaste".

Sonam, who was introduced on stage as the "biggest Bollywood actor", was attending the concert with names such as Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger at Windsor Castle.

Sonam said: "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world's people, one-third of the world's ocean, and one-quarter of the world's land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one."

"Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here's welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram.

"So proud! Such an honour!" she captioned the short clip.

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for Blind.

