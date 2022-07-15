Song 'Tur Kalleyan' from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

Song 'Tur Kalleyan' from Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

'Tur Kalleyan' is a song that embodies the spirit of Laal Singh Chaddha

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 15 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 15:10 ist
'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie poster. Credit: Twitter/@aamirkhanodisha

The song Tur Kalleyan from Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chadda has been dropped. The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Arijit Singh, Shadab and Altamash.

Tur Kalleyan is a song that embodies the spirit of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song focuses on the idea of looking for silver linings and a better future. The song describes the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha to loving himself.

Read | 'Laal Singh Chaddha' teaser on the way? Aamir Khan to share a 'kahaani' on April 28

While the song is released in audio format, it is said that the team of the film travelled to several different places to shoot the song. The song was the longest sequence shot in the film. Aamir, who was enduring knee pain before the shoot of Tur Kalleyan, shot this sequence in the same condition.

The makers have released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the centre stage.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11.

Check out DH's latest videos

Aamir Khan
Entertainment News
Laal Singh Chadda

