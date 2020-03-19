Soni Razdan shares video of distraught passengers at IGI, deletes it after authorities say it’s old

Actress Soni Razdan, on Wednesday (March 18), shared a video of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in which authorities were allegedly seen “confiscating” the passports of passengers. The tweet went viral with fans linking it to coronavirus screenings and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. The Delhi Airport authorities, however, soon clarified that the clip was an old one and had nothing to do with the current situation.

Following this, the No Fathers in Kashmir actress deleted her tweet and said that she had no objection to the process but was worried about the safety of the passengers.

“Deleting my tweet right away as this clarification has been issued by Delhi Airport. My only concern was the safety of those who could have spread the virus to each other (and to others) due to the way they were herded together, and not that people should not be checked.”



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the film fraternity to a standstill with several production houses delaying major projects. Sooryavanshi, Haathi Mere Saathi, No Time To Die, F9, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and A Quiet Place 2 are some of the notable films that have been pushed back. Moreover, the shoots of films such as Jersey, Acharya and Valimai have been put on hold.



Most states have decided to close all theatres and multiplexes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to trade analysts, this has taken a toll on the box office performance of films such as Thappad, Subh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. The Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and Harish Kalyan’s Dharala Prabhu are, however, the worst affected by the pandemic. The Homi Adjania film failed to make an impact in week one due to the “lockdown”. Similarly, the Tamil remake of Vicky Donor had to be pulled out of theaters prematurely.