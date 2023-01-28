Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

It took the artist and fan of the actor Vipul Shiripad Mirajkar a few days to make this astounding portrait at a public park

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 28 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 14:45 ist
The rangoli is now attracting thousands of visitors every day. Credit: Twitter/@SonuSood

Bollywood actor and humanist Sonu Sood was pleasantly surprised after he got to know that an astounding 87,000 square feet portrait of him had been created in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra as a part of Republic Day celebrations.

It took the artist and fan of the actor Vipul Shiripad Mirajkar a few days to make this astounding portrait at a public park, using over 7 tons of rangoli powder.

Overwhelmed by the work of art, the actor said: "I am at loss for words and humbled for the love shown by people, I thank Vipul from Solapur who achieved this feet of setting a world record of biggest Rangoli of 87,000 sqare feet and I'm proud of him."

The rangoli is now attracting thousands of visitors every day. The work of the actor through his foundation Sood Charity Foundation started with helping migrants reach home during Covid lockdown and is now into multiple endeavours across fields like public health and education.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in 'Fateh', which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Shamshera'.

After 'Fateh', he will begin work on another movie 'Kisaan'.

 

