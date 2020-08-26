Sonu Sood backs demand to postpone NEET, JEE amid flood crisis

It is no secret that Sonu Sood is a fairly popular name in the film industry. The ‘Punjab da munda’ enjoys a decent fan following due to his sincere performances, strong screen presence and humble nature. The 'Julayi' actor has acted alongside some of the biggest names from the film fraternity — right from Allu Arjun to Salman Khan — proving that he belongs to the big league.

During an interview with NDTV, Sood urged the authorities to defer the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to IITs and the NEET for admission to medical courses, which are scheduled to be held next month. He said that it is not right to ‘force’ students to take the examinations at a time when several states have been hit by floods.

“The maximum students are from Bihar where 13 to 14 districts are badly hit by the floods. How can you expect them to travel? They don't have money or places to stay. We cannot force these students to come out and give these exams," he said.

The Dabangg baddie added that students should be given a two-month window so that they are able to take the examination when they are ‘mentally prepared’.

“Give them a window of two month. We need to postpone the exams till November-December. Students can take the exams when they are mentally prepared," said the actor.

His comments come at a time when several political leaders across parties have objected to the exams being held at a time when the country is battling floods and the Covid-19 pandemic. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, however, maintains that they will be going ahead with the examinations due to ‘constant pressure’ from parents and students.

Coming back to Sood, he helped several migrants reach their native villages amid the Covid-19 crisis, becoming the talk of the town for all the right reasons. On the work front, he has Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and the Telugu movie Alludu Adhurs in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.