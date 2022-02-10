Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony Pictures announces 'Shaktimaan' film, to be headlined by top Indian star

The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid 2000s, featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 10 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 20:10 ist
According to the makers, 'Shaktimaan' will be headlined by 'one of India's superstars.' Credit: Screengrab/Twitter/@sonypicsfilmsin

Sony Pictures India on Thursday announced it will back the film adaptation of the popular superhero TV show "Shaktimaan".

The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid 2000s, featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a geeky photographer at a newspaper.

According to the makers, "Shaktimaan" will be headlined by "one of India's superstars". Khanna is attached as one of the producers through his Bheeshm International.

The official Twitter account of Sony Pictures India shared a one-minute announcement video, teasing Gangadhar's iconic specs, his camera and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan.

"After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars.

"We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?" the tweet read.

Details about the director and other cast are kept under wraps.

The series ran for nearly 450 episodes on DD National and had a massive fan following, especially among children.

The show also starred Kitu Gidwani and Vaishnavi Mahant as Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who loves Shaktimaan while actor Surendra Pal played the role of Tamraj Kilvish, the main antagonist.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Sony Pictures

What's Brewing

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 