Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' raises Rs 5.45 crore in first 2 days

In a statement, the makers said the film raised Rs 1.81 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 3.64 crore on Saturday

  • Nov 13 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 16:51 ist
Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Boman Irani pose for photos with director Sooraj Barjatya during the trailer launch of their upcoming movie 'Uunchai', in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai has earned Rs 5.45 crore in net box office collection in the first two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.

Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in pivotal roles.

The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. 

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

