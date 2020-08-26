‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release on Amazon Prime Video: Top director Hari urges Suriya to reconsider his decision

Tamil actor Suriya recently announced that his latest movie Soorarai Pottru will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, skipping the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The big development upset fans as they wanted to enjoy the film on the big screen. Mass director Hari has, now, reacted to the developing situation and urged the top hero to reconsider his decision.

In a statement issued to the media, the Saamy helmer said cinema is a ‘god’ that can be enjoyed only in theatres and not on an OTT platform. He added that an artiste can get recognition only when his work reaches theatres, which are like ‘temples’ for those associated with the film world.

“Cinema is our god. God can be everywhere. But it gets respect only when it makes it to the theatres. That's where the filmmakers and their creativity get utmost recognition. I am someone who understands the problems producers face. I would ask you to reconsider your decision. Your name and fame will live as long as cinema lives,” (sic) read the statement.

Hari, who has previously collaborated with Suriya for films such as Aaru and Singam, shares a good rapport with ‘Nadippin Nayakan’ and is set to reunite with him for Aruvaa. It remains to be seen whether the actor reacts to his request.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Suriya has favoured the digital medium over theatres. His production venture PonMagal Vandhal, starring Jyothika, too had released on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the nig screen route. While the decision had ruffled a few feathers, insiders were of the opinion that it was a smart move as the legal-thriller wasn't perceived to be a ‘big ticket’ affair.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, it features Suriya in a new avatar and revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The Sudha Kongara-helmed film has a strong cast that includes Aparna Balamurali, ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal.