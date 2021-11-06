'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif team up for new version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday unveiled the official video of the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song, giving 'Akkians' a reason to rejoice. It features the mass hero and Katrina Kaif at their romantic best and caters to those who are not familiar with the original version that was used in the yesteryear film Mohra.

Akshay and Kat's chemistry is just as crackling as the one between the 'Khiladi' and Raveena Tandon. The song, however, has a deja-vu feel as it has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, who had lent their voices to the original version. The makers could have experimented a bit more to overcome this shortcoming. The new version, either way, should prove to be a treat for fans provided it is used intelligently in the film.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a part of the filmmaker's cop universe and revolves around what happens when the hero takes on a deadly foe. The film has an impressive cast that includes Ajay Devgn as Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover

It hit screens on November 5, collecting nearly Rs 27 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film under the 'new normal'. The record was previously held by Roohi, which collected Rs 3 crore in March. Bellbottom, which hit the screens after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, collected around Rs 2.5 crore even though it did not premiere in Maharastra. The biggie has received positive reviews with most critics praising the performances and action scenes. It is likely to stay strong in the coming days.

Akshay, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Prithviraj, a period drama based on the life of the iconic king Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor also has Rakshabandhan and Atrangi Re in his kitty.