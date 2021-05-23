'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom' to release on Independence Day? Akshay Kumar reacts to the rumours

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has dismissed rumours of his upcoming films Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom releasing on Independence Day. In a statement issued to the media, he said that the production houses behind the projects are working out the release dates and official announcements will be made at the right time.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an actioner that revolves around the adventures of a deadly cop. It is a part of the 'Rohit Shetty Cop Universe' and features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Singham respectively. The biggie stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and renites her with 'Akki'. The two previously collaborated for films such as Namaste London, Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan. They will be recreating the iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra for the film.



Sooryavanshi was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The makers rescheduled it to April 30 but the plan had to be dropped due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the country. There is speculation of it being released on OTT.

The Pooja Entertainment-backed Bell Bottom, on the other hand, is a spy-thriller that features Akshay in a new avatar. It has been shot on a big budget and may cater to those fond of the Bond and Mission Impossible franchises. The cast includes Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Denzil Smith. The buzz is that its digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video. Contrary to perception, it is not a remake of the Kannada film of the same name.

Akshay, meanwhile is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in Laxmii, which made a strong impact on OTT. He will be seen essaying the titular role in director Chandraprakash Dwivedi's magnum opus Prithviraj. The 'Khiladi' also has Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re in his kitty. There has also been talk of him replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2.