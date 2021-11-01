'Sooryavanshi' preview: 5 reasons to watch the Akshay Kumar-starrer

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens on November 5, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The biggie is touted to be an action drama and revolves around what happens when a fearless cop locks with a deadly foe. Here are five reasons that make the flick a must-watch affair for movie buffs.

A deadly combination

Sooryavanshi marks Akshay's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The Golmaal filmmaker is known for making grand action-packed dramas with commercial elements. His brand of cinema suits Akshay's reel image as the 'Khiladi' has emerged as a bonafide mass hero with his work in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786 and Boss. His striking screen presence and confident body language should add a new dimension to Sooryavanshi.

Bankable lead pair

The film stars Katrina Kaif as the female protagonist and reunites her with Akshay. The two are considered to be a bankable pair as they have previously acted together in hits such as Namaste London and Singh is King. Their chemistry, especially in the remixed version of the Tip Tip Barsa Paani, is likely to be a major highlight of Sooryavanshi.

Singham connect

Sooryavanshi is a part of the 'Rohit Shetty cop Universe', which includes the Singham franchise and Simmba. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are set to play Singham and Simmba, respectively in the biggie, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The trailer suggests that they will share screen space with 'Akki' in a couple of crucial scenes, which essentially transforms the film into a multi-starrer.

An 'original' effort

Singham was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Singam while Simmba was loosely-based on the Telugu biggie Temper. Sooryavanshi is quite different from these films as it is based on an 'original story. Many feel this has the potential to take the cop franchise in a new direction.

Big screen extravaganza

It is no secret that Bollywood lost its mojo after due to the Covid-19 pandemic as theatres were closed to avoid large crowds. Mumbai Saga and Roohi tried to revive the industry after the first lockdown but failed to do so. Bellbottom hit the screens after the second lockdown but could not reach its potential as it didn't premiere in Maharastra. Sooryavanshi with his action scenes and punchlines may have just about enough 'masala' to offer a solid big-screen experience and help the industry bounce back.