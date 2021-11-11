'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

Stakes were at an all-time high for the film industry with director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi releasing in theatres during Diwali.

The film has paid off and how! The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days as a part of its India business.

Senior film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter as he gave a detailed break up of the film's 5-day collections. He wrote, "#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat Eyes ? 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1* Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ? 102.81 cr. #India biz."

Sooryavanshi is Shetty's ambitious addition to his cop universe. The film had suffered multiple setbacks in the past 18 months owing to the theatre shutdown and civil restrictions. But, it has managed to rake in impressive numbers, restoring people's belief in the medium of cinemas.

Ranveer Singh, who has an extended cameo in the film along with Ajay Devgn, took to his Instagram to share a special video dedicated to the director. He captioned the video, "THE BOSS ! @itsrohitshetty #sooryavanshi"

The film is Rohit Shetty's 9th century at the box-office, grabbing the third spot after Simmba and Singham Returns, to become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser.