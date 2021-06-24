Sophie Turner joins the cast of Netflix film 'Strangers'

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is set to have a cameo role in the upcoming Netflix film Strangers, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Turner will take on a small part in the Hitchock-ian dark comedy, reported Deadline.

She joins previously announced cast members Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

Strangers follows Drew and Eleanor who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other's bullies.

Robinson, who has penned Thor: Love and Thunder, co-wrote Strangers with Celeste Ballard.

She will also produce the movie with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max's true crime limited drama series The Staircase and will also voice Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in The Prince, the animated sitcom for the streaming platform.