Sophie Turner joins cast of Netflix film 'Strangers'

Sophie Turner joins the cast of Netflix film 'Strangers'

The film is being directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 24 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 18:42 ist
Actor Sophie Turner. Credit: AFP Photo

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is set to have a cameo role in the upcoming Netflix film Strangers, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Turner will take on a small part in the Hitchock-ian dark comedy, reported Deadline.

She joins previously announced cast members Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

Strangers follows Drew and Eleanor who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other's bullies.

Robinson, who has penned Thor: Love and Thunder, co-wrote Strangers with Celeste Ballard.

She will also produce the movie with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max's true crime limited drama series The Staircase and will also voice Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in The Prince, the animated sitcom for the streaming platform. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sophie Turner
Hollywood
Netflix

What's Brewing

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

 