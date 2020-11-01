Sophie Turner to voice Princess Charlotte in animated series ‘The Prince’

Actor Sophie Turner is returning as a royal for Gary Janetti's new animated series The Prince for streaming platform HBO Max.

The show revolves around seven-year-old Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

The 24-year-old British actor, best known for playing Queen Sansa Stark in the network's epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones, will voice the character of Princess Charlotte in the satire created and executive produced by Janetti.

The creator announced Turner casting on Instagram on Saturday alongside a Halloween-themed sneak peek of the show.

"Meet Charlotte – Sophie Turner," Janetti wrote in the video's caption.

The series' voice cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II and another Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

The Prince is produced by 20th Television and Bento Box Entertainment.