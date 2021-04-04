Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa passes away

Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa passes away

Deepa married Soumitra Chatterjee in 1960

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 04 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 13:45 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, died at a city hospital on Sunday, her family said.

"Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," her daughter Poulomi Bose said.

Deepa, 83, was admitted to hospital on March 31.

Soumitra Chatterjee, a multiple award-winning actor, died in November last year following a long battle with various ailments after testing positive for Covid-19.

Deepa, a badminton champion, married Soumitra in 1960

soumitra chatterjee
Bengali cinema

