Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa passes away

Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, died at a city hospital on Sunday, her family said.
"Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," her daughter Poulomi Bose said.
Deepa, 83, was admitted to hospital on March 31.
Soumitra Chatterjee, a multiple award-winning actor, died in November last year following a long battle with various ailments after testing positive for Covid-19.
Deepa, a badminton champion, married Soumitra in 1960
