South Indian film fraternity remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar, Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody' passed away on Sunday

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 13:45 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS Photo

Several celebrities from the film industries in the south, including RRR director S.S. Rajamouli, 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi and popular actor Mahesh Babu joined the creative community in grieving over the loss of Lata Mangeshkar.

Also Read | RIP Lata Didi: 2-day national mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli said: "Lata Ji's passing away is a huge and irreplaceable loss. She will live on in our hearts forever. My heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace. Wishing the family strength and comfort in these difficult times."

Chiranjeevi was among the first to share his pain. On Twitter, he said: "Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more. Heartbroken. The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life. Her music lives on and will continue to cast a spell until music is there! Rest in Peace, Lata Mangeshkar."

Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkarji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations ... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another you."

