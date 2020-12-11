South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Noted South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk has passed away in Latvia due to Covid-19 complications. This has left his fans in a state of shock.

The 59-year-old director, best known for his arthouse movies, began his career with the 1996 release Crocodile, which revolved around what happens when a man stops a woman from ending her life. The uncomfortable relationship between the protagonists was the backbone of the hard-hitting drama.

Born on December 20, 1960 in Bonghwa in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, Ki-Duk studied fine arts in Paris from 1990 to 1993.

Kim Ki-Duk went on to direct films such as Wild Animals and Real Fiction, finding a foothold in the industry. It was, however, the 2000 release The Isle that established him as a force to be reckoned with. The film garnered attention for its intense presentation, becoming a talking point on the 'festival circuit'. A few feathers were, however, ruffled as the film featured quite a few gruesome sequences that were not suitable for the faint-hearted. Like Crocodile, it explored an unlikely relationship.

The year 2004 turned out to be monumental moment for the filmmaker as his film "Samaritan Girl" won Silver Bear, the second place award at the 2004 Berlin International Film Festival. The same year, his another feature "3-Iron" won him the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival.

The filmmaker continued making films but they weren't as popular as his previous work.

But it all changed in 2011, when he released "Arirang". The movie premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival and won the Prix un certain regard trophy for the filmmaker.

His work has been screened at several film festivals, receiving a good response from the target audience. His death is a big loss for the film fraternity.

(With inputs from PTI)