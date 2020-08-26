SP Balasubrahmanyam stable, conscious: Hospital

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 26 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 20:38 ist
The veteran playback singer's "current clinical condition is stable. Credit: DH File Photo

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is stable, conscious and continues to be on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation support, a heart-lung assistance machine, the hospital treating him for Covid-19 infection said here on Wednesday.

He is conscious and responsive and continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," MGM Healthcare said.

Balasubrahmanyam, admitted for Covid, "continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit," the hospital's Assistant Director of Medical Services, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

The 74-year old singer was admitted on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Following a setback in his health, he was put on ventilator and then on ECMO support.

