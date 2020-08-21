SPB still on life support, but stable

SP Balasubrahmanyam still on life support, but stable

  Aug 21 2020
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 21:06 ist
The playback singer is still on the ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Friday.

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5, continues to be on life support, though his condition is currently stable.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chennai and put on life support on August 13.

“Our multi-disciplinary team of experts is keeping a very close watch on the on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam family regarding his clinical status and progress,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a statement.

