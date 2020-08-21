SP Balasubrahmanyam still on life support, but stable

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5, continues to be on life support, though his condition is currently stable.

The playback singer is still on the ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Friday.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chennai and put on life support on August 13.

“Our multi-disciplinary team of experts is keeping a very close watch on the on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam family regarding his clinical status and progress,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a statement.