SP Balasubrahmanyam still on life support; international experts consulted on treatment

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5, continues to be critical, even as doctors attending him are “actively collaborating” with national and international experts on the treatment protocol.
The playback singer is on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while his condition continues to be critical.
74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here and put on life support on August 13.
“Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to monitor his closely monitor his vital parameters,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a statement.
As the singer continued to remain critical, titans of the Tamil film industry, including actor Rajinikanth, joined others from their homes to pray for the speedy recovery of SPB.
