SPB still on ventilator, but conscious and responsive: Hospital

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for Covid-19, is “conscious and responsive” and “trying to sing”, the hospital where he is admitted said on Wednesday, in what is music to the ears of millions of his fans.

In a video released on Wednesday evening, SPB’s son S P Charan also said that his father has taken the first step towards recovery, though he continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare here.

“I did visit father today at the hospital and he was more awake than the day before yesterday responded much better than yesterday. He did try to write something to communicate to me, but he still is not able to hold a pen properly. I believe during this week he will able to write to communicate with me,” Charan said in the video.

He added that he has asked the hospital authorities to read a newspaper to SPB every day. “He is listening to music, tapping to the music and he is trying to sing. These are all very good signs of dad’s recovery,” Charan added.

The 74-year-old playback singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was moved to the ICU of the hospital on August 13 after his health deteriorated and is on the ventilator since then.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said SPB’s current clinical condition is stable. “He is conscious and responsive and continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the bulletin.

“It may not be a fast run," Charan added.