Speechless 'Naatu Naatu' singers have their fanboy moment with Rihanna

Kaala Bhairava said that the 'Naatu Naatu' team were literally spellbound when Rihanna performed last night

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 14 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 14:41 ist
Kaala Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Credit: Twitter/@kaalabhairava7

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu, were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna on the sidelines of the 95th Academy Awards.

Kaala Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith are also seen posing with the superstar singer.

Also Read | Oscars ratings tick up again as 'Everything Everywhere' triumphs

"I was short of words when this happened. An artiste I always looked up to and admired deeply! My inspiration, the queen Rihanna," he tweeted.

"Wanted to tell her how much I love Stay and that I must've listened to it a million times. This memory is going to 'stay' in my heart forever," he wrote.

Kaala Bhairava further wrote that the Naatu Naatu team were literally spellbound when Rihanna performed last night.

The Barbadian singer performed her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the awards gala.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, showed off her baby bump through a black sheer cut-out gown.

Meanwhile, Rahul Sipligunj also shared a picture taken separately with Rihanna.

"Wow! Met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock of seeing your humility, Rihanna, and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating our performance and Oscar win. It's an emotional moment for me!" Rahul tweeted with the hashtag #mydreamcometrue.

