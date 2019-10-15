Spider-Man's potential MCU exit was stressful: Holland

Tom Holland says more than performing to Rihanna's "Umbrella", dealing with the almost breakup of Disney-Marvel and Sony over his character, Spider-Man was "most stressful" time for him.

It was the actor who saved the day by convincing the studios to keep the web-slinger from leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an 11th-hour appeal.

Holland's latest comments came while he was speaking at a panel with his "Far From Home" co-star Jake Gyllenhaal as part of the ACE Comic Con Midwest, reported NME.

Asked if dancing to the hit Rihanna track as part of Lip Sync Battle was the "most stressful week" of his life, the young star offered his two cents on the potential split.

"Well... Maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened. That was a bit of a stressful week," he said after some time.

"I'm sure there's some contractual obliged thing where I can't say anything about anything, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut," Holland, infamous for giving out spoilers, said.

As reported previously, the new "Spider-Man" project is scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, with Jon Watts in negotiations to return as director.

Disney/Marvel and Sony were engaged in discussions to renew the deal that enabled the web slinger's appearance in the money-minting MCU.

Disney, which owns the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, had demanded that it wanted to split future Spider-Man movies in a 50/50 co-financing arrangement, which also meant a 50/50 split in the profits.

In August, after Sony declined to agree on the new terms, Disney removed MCU head Feige and Marvel as producers of the future projects, breaking it off with the former.

Later, as per reports, the actor made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution less than six weeks after a very public breakup.

Holland's perseverance paid off and in a shocker, on September 27, the two companies announced that a deal was struck to bring out a third "Spider-Man" film together, and for the character to appear in at least one additional Disney-Marvel film.

Iger recently confirmed Holland about reaching out to him in a desperate bid to keep Spider-Man from leaving MCU after the D23 Expo in August, adding the actor "cried on the phone" while making a case for a friendly neighbourhood superhero.