‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spin-off ‘The Patrick Star Show’ set at Nickelodeon

  • Aug 11 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 14:33 ist
SpongeBob SquarePants wax statue, in National Wax Museum Plus, in Dublin, Ireland. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

SpongeBob’s pink friend Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, is getting his own show.

According to Deadline, Nickelodeon has finalised the deal for “The Patrick Star Show”, a “SpongeBob SquarePants” animated spin-off.

Fagerbakke will continue to voice the character in the new series, which focuses on the friendly starfish and his family as he hosts his own late-night talk show.

With the series, the makers are planning to introduce several new characters voiced by new actors to the “SpongeBob” universe.

Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins had announced last year that the network would be developing its spin-off projects with “SpongeBob SquarePants” characters.

The first such project to get a green light was “Kamp Koral”, the upcoming 13-episode, CG-animated “SpongeBob” prequel series, set to premiere at CBS All Access next year.

“SpongeBob Squarepants” was created by late animator Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers.

