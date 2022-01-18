Sr NTR's 7 iconic movies to watch on his death anniversary

The legendary Sr NTR was inarguably one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated and revered names during its 'Golden Age'. The original mass hero enjoyed an impressive fan following due to his larger-than-life reel image and powerful dialogue delivery. The icon starred in some of Tollywood's most unforgettable classics, proving that she was greatness personified. On Tuesday, as fans remember 'Annagaru' on his 26th death anniversary, here is a look at some of his finest movies

Bhookailas (1958)

The thespian delivered a masterclass in acting when he played Ravana in the mythological drama Bhookailas, which was directed by K Shankar. Everything about his performance --right from the intense body language to the fierce gaze -- was as right as rain. His scenes with ANR, who played Narada were another highlight of the cult movie.

Rakta Sambandham (1962)

NTR played Savitri's brother in the heartwarming Rakta Sambandham, which revolved around the bond between the protagonist and his sister while highlighting the challenges faced by them in their lives. The evergreen classic, a remake of the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Pasamalar, emerged as a massive hit as the audience could relate to the emotional storyline. NTR's impeccable expressions in the Chanduruni Minchu track were too good to be missed. The portraits used in the film attained cult status as they have been used in public events on several occasions.

Lava Kusa (1963)

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual was based on the Uttara Kanda, the later part of the Ramayana, and featured NTR as Lord Ram, one of his most iconic mythological roles. The biggie explored the protagonist's relationship with his sons and proved to be a blockbuster. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu as it had an engaging narrative that gave 'Anna' enough scope to showcase his abilities. The cast included Anjali Devi, who played Sita, and Kanta Rao. Lava Kusa was remade in 2011 as Sri Rama Rajyam with Balakrishna and Nayanthara in the lead.

Ramudu Bheemudu (1964)

NTR gave strong proof of his acting abilities when he essayed two distinct characters -- the simpleton Ramudu and the villager Bheemudu -- in Tapi Chanakya's timeless movie about lookalikes. The matinee idol did justice to both parts, endearing himself to the family audiences. The film emerged as a blockbuster as it had pretty much everything -- right from light-hearted sequences to an emotional storyline -- that one would expect from a commercial entertainer. Ramudu Bheemudu was remade in Hindi and Tamil as Ram Aur Shyam and Enga Veettu Pillai with Dilip Kumar and MGR in the lead respectively. Prem Nazir reprised NTR's role in the Malayalam version while Vishnuvardhan acted in the Kannada remake.

Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977)

NTR, who faced competition from younger stars in the 1970s, proved that he was the undisputed 'king of the mythological saga' when he played three distinct roles -- Karna, Lord Krishna and Duryodhana -- in Daana Veera Soora Karna, which was directed by the legend himself. The biggie opened to a phenomenal response at the box office despite releasing alongside Kurukshetram, which had a similar plot, and emerged as a blockbuster. It attained cult status due to its long and hard-hitting dialogues with many describing it as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. NTR had, interestingly, played Lord Krishna in the Tamil classic Karnan, which hit the screens in 1964.

Vetaagadu (1979)

NTR and K Raghavendra Rao, who first collaborated for Adavi Ramudu, redefined the tenets of commercial cinema when they reunited for the Vetaagadu. The film revolved around what happens when the protagonist is forced to restore his father's dignity to marry his sweetheart. NTR consolidated his standing as a commercial hero with his action scenes and dance moves in the classic. Vetaagadu featured several chartbusters, which helped it attain cult status. Aaku Chaatu Pinde Tadise in particular garnered attention due to NTR's crackling chemistry with Sridevi.

Bobbili Puli (1982)

The vigilante drama revolved around the events that force a celebrated Army officer to take the law into his own hands and catered to a mass audience. The film is perhaps best remembered for the iconic courtroom scene in which Annagaru's character highlights the need to purge society by eliminating the corrupt. It was directed Dasari Narayana Rao and starred Sridevi as the female protagonist.

Honourable mentions: Missamma (1955), Mayabazar (1958), Aatma Bandhuvu (1962) Chitti Chellelu (1970), Adavi Ramudu (1977), Justice Chowdary(1982), Major Chandrakanth (1993)